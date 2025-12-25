Suspect arrested after lost, drunk neighbour barges into Brocklehurst home
Intruder on Christmas Eve
An unwanted wake-up call landed a Kamloops man in a jail cell on Christmas Eve.
Police were called to a home in the 1900-block of Parkcrest Avenue in the early-morning hours Wednesday, where a drunk neighbour is alleged to have barged in and became violent after getting lost on his way home.
Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said the 36-year-old intruder banged on the door of the home loud enough to wake up the people inside. She said he lives in a cul de sac nearby and was looking for his own place.
"It looks like he had the wrong house — he was apparently quite intoxicated,” she said Wednesday during a bail hearing in Kamloops provincial court.
“The homeowner went to close the door, at which point he pushed his way into the residence, picked up a chair and started swinging it at him, breaking it on the floor.”
Janse said the man then became apologetic and left.
Evan John Murray Dyer was arrested a short time later outside the home. He is facing charges of break and enter, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
He was released on bail following Wednesday’s hearing, prohibited from possessing drugs, alcohol or weapons. He will also be required to stay at least 50 metres away from the Parkcrest Avenue homeowners and their house.
Dyer is due back in court on Jan. 22.
