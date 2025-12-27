Charges laid after downtown Kamloops police pursuit ends in Tranquille Road crash
Charges follow police chase
A woman is facing charges after police pursued a vehicle from downtown Kamloops to the North Shore following a reported abduction.
A report of an abduction at about 7 p.m. on Monday led to a police pursuit. Mounties said they located the suspect pickup truck, waited until it was safe and then struck to demobilize, pinning it in the 200-block of Tranquille Road.
During a bail hearing on Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court, a judge was told the driver was found sitting behind the steering wheel and arrested.
“Essentially the allegation is that she was driving dangerously in downtown Kamloops,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said in court.
"Police attempted to pull her over and she fled from them for quite some time, until she was forced into an accident."
Mary Lynn Dyson, 41, is facing charges of dangerous driving and flight from police.
Court heard Dyson's brother called 911 to report a possible abduction after an unknown woman answered her phone and indicated she was in trouble. Police said they pursued the truck due to the “high-risk nature” of the complaint.
Janse said police were also alerted to the truck by staff at the Canadian Tire store on Hillside Drive, who were reporting a theft.
Dyson was released from jail on Tuesday on a number of conditions. She will be prohibited from driving and barred from having any contact with three passengers found in the truck.
She is due back in court on Jan. 22.
More Kamloops News
- ER death under reviewAlberta - 9:13 am
- Charges follow police chaseKamloops - 9:00 am
- 100 Mile ER closed today100 Mile House - 8:54 am
- Officer pleads not guiltyBC - 6:39 am
- Octopus named ChuckBC - 6:37 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Fezzik (and Inigo) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate