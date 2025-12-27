Kamloops News

Charges laid after downtown Kamloops police pursuit ends in Tranquille Road crash

Charges follow police chase

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A woman is facing charges after police pursued a vehicle from downtown Kamloops to the North Shore following a reported abduction.

A report of an abduction at about 7 p.m. on Monday led to a police pursuit. Mounties said they located the suspect pickup truck, waited until it was safe and then struck to demobilize, pinning it in the 200-block of Tranquille Road.

During a bail hearing on Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court, a judge was told the driver was found sitting behind the steering wheel and arrested.

“Essentially the allegation is that she was driving dangerously in downtown Kamloops,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said in court.

"Police attempted to pull her over and she fled from them for quite some time, until she was forced into an accident."

Mary Lynn Dyson, 41, is facing charges of dangerous driving and flight from police.

Court heard Dyson's brother called 911 to report a possible abduction after an unknown woman answered her phone and indicated she was in trouble. Police said they pursued the truck due to the “high-risk nature” of the complaint.

Janse said police were also alerted to the truck by staff at the Canadian Tire store on Hillside Drive, who were reporting a theft.

Dyson was released from jail on Tuesday on a number of conditions. She will be prohibited from driving and barred from having any contact with three passengers found in the truck.

She is due back in court on Jan. 22.