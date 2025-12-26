Kamloops News

TNRD wants answers after pipeline valuation reversal saves tax headache

Tax changes still in pipeline?

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - A sign along the Trans Mountain pipeline route near Merritt.

A decision to halt controversial pipeline tax changes has eased immediate pressure on Kamloops-area taxpayers — but Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials say important questions are still unanswered.

“We know for sure they’re sticking with the formula they’ve been using for 2026, but we haven’t gotten any confirmation yet if they are abandoning the proposed formulas altogether or if they’re planning revisit it in 2027 or a future year,” Thompson-Nicola Regional District spokesperson Colton Davies told Castanet Kamloops.

“We definitely have some of follow up to do.”

Earlier this month, the TNRD was informed by BC Assessment via email that it would not proceed with a proposed change in 2026 that would have decreased pipeline tax valuations by as much as 30 per cent for 2026, shifting a $1.3-million revenue shortfall onto property owners and businesses.

Under the current model, pipeline property values in the TNRD will be increasing by about 7 per cent.

The change follows pushback from around the province, including at the TNRD, which had sent letters asking for a postponement and was planning more advocacy against the move.

Davies said there’s no urgency to the TNRD’s follow up right now with the change being stopped, but he said the regional district will reach out to the province and BC Assessment in the new year.

The email the TNRD received from BC Assessment only said the change would be halted for 2026.

Davies said it will be up to the TNRD board to determine whether or not it opposes the change outright or if it’s amenable to some sort of phased in approach if the province opts to reinstate it later.

“We do expect this to come up again at some point,” Davies said.

Prior to the change being shelved, Davies said, BC Assessment was looking to review valuation of other large utilities like railways.

Following the government’s backtrack, Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey issued a statement saying she supports the decision that BC Assessment’s regulated rates valuation model for pipelines will not change for the upcoming 2026 assessment roll.

"I know communities have been worried about the proposed changes on pipeline valuations from BC Assessment. Any risk of a big tax burden shifting to residents and small businesses is something I take seriously,” Bailey said in the statement.

Kamloops-Centre MLA and B.C. Conservative finance critic Peter Milobar said the decision “is good news for municipalities and residential taxpayers."

“This episode raises serious questions about how this proposal ever made it as far as it did. Municipal leaders were not consulted, yet they were expected to absorb the consequences of a decision that would have delivered significant tax relief to billion-dollar pipeline companies while everyday British Columbians paid the price,” he said.

“BC Assessment's decision to step back from this plan is the right call, but it should also serve as a wake-up call. The NDP government needs to stop making backroom decisions that destabilize local finances and respect that property tax changes have real consequences for communities.”