Uride offers free Christmas Day rides to help families get together
Free rides on Christmas Day
Ride-share app Uride is giving the gift of a lift this Christmas Day, offering free trips up to $25 to help people get to or from holiday gatherings.
CEO Cody Ruberto said it’s to help make sure people don’t miss out on holiday time with loved ones.
“Most of us have been in situations where money or transportation make life harder than it needs to be,” Ruberto said in a news release. “If we can help bring more families together on Christmas, then this initiative will be more than worth it."
The move is part of Uride’s Good Deeds program, which sees a portion of the company’s revenue go back to the community.
Anyone looking for a free ride on Thursday can email Uride with the subject line “Free Christmas Rides” to receive a code that will cover a trip up to $25 — good for Christmas Day only.
