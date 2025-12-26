Kamloops News

Record calls, interface fires define 2025 for Kamloops fire chief

Interface fires raise alarm

Photo: City of Kamloops Firefighters mopping up a fire in Strathcona Park earlier this year.

Interface fires and a record number of calls for service to bylaw officers defined 2025 for Kamloops Fire Rescue, according to the city’s fire chief.

While year-end stats are still pending, fire chief and director of protective services Ken Uzeloc said he noted some significant interface fires in Kamloops this year — including a June fire in Peterson Creek and a few in Strathcona Park in the city’s West End.

Uzeloc said the speed at which those grass fires spread, despite recent precipitation, showed him that Kamloops is prone to interface fires regardless of time of year or weather.

“Even when we think we've had moisture, our ground is still very, very dry,” he said.

That’s a real issue because people tend to think that once there’s been some precipitation during fire season they can be less cautious, Uzeloc said, which is not the case.

FireSmart to shift focus

A number of Kamloops neighbourhoods back on to forest and, looking ahead to next year, Uzeloc said the City of Kamloops’ FireSmart team will be looking more to planning, having spent a lot of 2025 on educational work and grant funding.

According to Uzeloc, the FireSmart team will start looking for opportunities to incorporate FireSmart principles into policy governing things like subdivision and development approval.

A number of burns are also in the works.

Uzeloc said the city also wants to look at ensuring there are proper evacuation routes when neighbourhoods are being built in the future.

Uzeloc said the city needs to look at how it adjusts its thinking to how the municipality designs and plans neighbourhoods, noting that it’s not Ok to just keep building further into forested areas without thinking about how to do that safely.

“We need to have FireSmart principles in home design and some other things that that are adapted into our policies to make our communities more resilient,” he said.

CSOs kept hopping

Uzeloc said 2025 was a record year in terms of calls for service for City of Kamloops community services officers — more than 30,000 with some time still remaining on the calendar.

“The numbers were significant,” he said, adding this year was the first full year of round-the-clock CSO coverage.

Uzeloc said CSOs have been proactive in generating files instead of only reacting to calls for service.

Roughly speaking, Uzeloc said social issues like homeless encampments made up the bulk of the department’s 30,000 calls in 2025.

“At least half of the requests for service for community services are social related,” Uzeloc said.

Parking infractions, general calls like noise complaints, animal control files and nuisance calls round out the most frequent reasons people call CSOs.