City of Kamloops ready for more snowfall after slick Christmas Eve commute

City plows out in full force

Photo: KTW file FILE - A City of Kamloops snowplow works during a storm.

UPDATE: 4:02 p.m.

City crews are out in full force after freezing rain and fresh snow made many Kamloops streets slick on Christmas Eve — and they’ll work straight into the big day if necessary.

Kamloops Mounties issued a warning on Wednesday morning for motorists after the city woke up to a fresh blanket of snow.

Civic operations assistant director Joe Luison said City of Kamloops trucks and crews are out working roads, sidewalks and parking lots, and they will remain on duty through the weekend.

“Last night it started off in some of the lower elevations with rain that froze, which created some slippery sections, and then it snowed on top of that in the early hours,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

Environment Canada has been calling for 10 centimetres of snow to fall Wednesday in Kamloops. Luison said his crews are reporting that mark has been reached in higher elevations, but not at the valley bottom.

Flurries and a high near freezing is the forecast for Christmas Day, with more snow possible on Friday.

Luison said city crews will be ready to go no matter what Mother Nature has in store.

“We’re still calling for a bit of snow on Christmas Day, with highs around -1 C, and we’ll have full crews on to deal with it,” he said.

“If people do need to be out, we want the roads in as good of shape as possible.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 8:48 a.m.

A fresh dump of snow for Christmas Eve has Kamloops Mounties urging drivers to slow down and prepare for tricky winter roads.

Police are warning drivers in and around the Tournament Capital to take extra time travelling after Mother Nature blanketed the city overnight.

“If your plans are not essential, consider making alternative arrangements or delaying your travel when possible,” said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.

“It is a good idea to be prepared in your vehicle with a blanket and extra food, and to keep your gas tank at least half full."

Environment Canada is calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow on Wednesday in Kamloops, with more possible in higher elevations.

The forecast is calling for a chance of flurries Thursday for Christmas Day followed by more flurries on Boxing Day.

Highs of 0 C are expected each day, before temperatures are set to dip over the weekend.

Area highways are open but drivers are being warned to watch out for slick conditions. Snow is expected to fall all day on the Coquiihalla Highway.