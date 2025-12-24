Kamloops News

Christmas Eve snowfall prompts winter driving warning from Kamloops RCMP

Snow blankets city streets

Photo: KTW file FILE - A City of Kamloops snowplow works during a storm.

A fresh dump of snow for Christmas Eve has Kamloops Mounties urging drivers to slow down and prepare for tricky winter roads.

Police are warning drivers in and around the Tournament Capital to take extra time travelling after Mother Nature blanketed the city overnight.

“If your plans are not essential, consider making alternative arrangements or delaying your travel when possible,” said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.

“It is a good idea to be prepared in your vehicle with a blanket and extra food, and to keep your gas tank at least half full."

Environment Canada is calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow on Wednesday in Kamloops, with more possible in higher elevations.

The forecast is calling for a chance of flurries Thursday for Christmas Day followed by more flurries on Boxing Day.

Highs of 0 C are expected each day, before temperatures are set to dip over the weekend.

Area highways are open but drivers are being warned to watch out for slick conditions. Snow is expected to fall all day on the Coquiihalla Highway.