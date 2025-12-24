Christmas Eve snowfall prompts winter driving warning from Kamloops RCMP
Snow blankets city streets
A fresh dump of snow for Christmas Eve has Kamloops Mounties urging drivers to slow down and prepare for tricky winter roads.
Police are warning drivers in and around the Tournament Capital to take extra time travelling after Mother Nature blanketed the city overnight.
“If your plans are not essential, consider making alternative arrangements or delaying your travel when possible,” said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.
“It is a good idea to be prepared in your vehicle with a blanket and extra food, and to keep your gas tank at least half full."
Environment Canada is calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow on Wednesday in Kamloops, with more possible in higher elevations.
The forecast is calling for a chance of flurries Thursday for Christmas Day followed by more flurries on Boxing Day.
Highs of 0 C are expected each day, before temperatures are set to dip over the weekend.
Area highways are open but drivers are being warned to watch out for slick conditions. Snow is expected to fall all day on the Coquiihalla Highway.
More Kamloops News
- CPP Invests in CastrolToronto - 9:22 am
- Pause plastic export banOttawa - 9:15 am
- Explosion kills 3 peopleMoscow - 9:10 am
- Snow blankets city streetsKamloops - 8:48 am
- Powerful holiday storm hitsCalifornia - 8:40 am
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$450,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wisp Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate