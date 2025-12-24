Kamloops News

Snow forecast to fall on Coquihalla, Fraser Canyon through Wednesday

Snow to fall all day

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla near Comstock Road, just south of Merritt, Wednesday morning.

The Coquihalla Highway remains open Wednesday morning, but snow is expected to fall on it throughout the day.

A travel advisory remains in effect for the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, and Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the both the Coquihalla and Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

“A frontal system approaching from Washington will bring snow to Southwestern B.C. The snow began this morning and will intensify later in the day,” Environment Canada says.

“Snowfall amounts may reach up to 10 cm for the Fraser Canyon, and 10-15 cm along stretches of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops.

“Visibility will likely be reduced at times. Road closures are possible.”

The Coquihalla was closed for about 15 hours from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon, but it has remained open since then.

Meanwhile, Highway 3 between Hope and Manning Park remains closed after the highway was damaged by significant rainfall earlier this month.