Private member’s bills, re-election mark big year for Kamloops MP

MP celebrating 2025 wins

Photo: Contributed Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo

Making positive change from the Opposition side highlighted 2025 for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo.

Looking back on the year, the sophomore Conservative MP said the high water marks both had to do with private member’s bills — his first, which became law in October, and his second, which drew unanimous support when MPs voted on it earlier this month.

Child pornography officially became child sexual abuse material in October thanks to a private member’s bill spearheaded by Caputo, who was a prosecutor in the Kamloops Crown counsel office before entering politics.

In December, bill C-225, dubbed Bailey's Law in honour of slain Kelowna woman Bailey McCourt, passed second reading by unanimous vote.

The bill aims to create distinct offences for assault of an intimate partner, criminal harassment of an intimate partner and aggravated assault of an intimate partner, as well as making the murder of an intimate partner statutorily first-degree.

Caputo said another highlight of 2025 was his re-election, which came in April following a campaign that was dominated by tariff talk.

“The forefront of the election was Donald Trump,” he said. "My inbox reflects record numbers of people at the food bank, seniors who have to choose between heating and eating, cost of living.”

Hopeful for Bailey's Law

Looking ahead to 2026, Caputo said he’s hoping to work more across the aisle on private member's bills and government legislation.

He said he hopes to get Bailey’s Law passed in 2026, but also wants to hold the government’s feet to the fire.

“As a member of His Majesty's Loyal Opposition, it’s a role I take very seriously,” Caputo said.

As for next steps for Bailey’s Law, Caputo said he’s had numerous discussions with Minister of Justice Sean Fraser, who subsequently introduced the Protecting Victims Act, which contains elements of Bailey’s Law.

Caputo said he’s expressed his desire to Fraser to see Bailey’s Law move to the committee stage in the new year.

“After that it has to come back to the House for two votes, one on amendments, because there will be amendments, I anticipate, and then second on third reading, then it goes to the Senate,” Caputo said.

McCourt’s family has expressed concern Fraser’s bill could undercut bill C-225.

Whole Caputo anticipates amendments, he told Castanet the Justice Minister has committed to passing his bill.

“Bailey's Law has an element of first degree murder in it, and we have expressed our desire for that element to remain in Bailey's Law,” Caputo said.

“We really hope that Bailey's Law passes first.”

As for future private member's bills, Caputo said he has a couple more he's mulling over, but his critic role for the Ministry of Public Safety is also keeping him busy heading into the new year.