Kamloops sports story of the year: Ice crunch puts $140M arena multiplex in spotlight

Ice sheets in short supply

Castanet Kamloops is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for our local sports story of the year, we look at the growing demand for ice in Kamloops and the long-awaited arena multiplex meant to meet it.

The Kamloops Minor Hockey Association says a four-sheet arena multiplex in Dufferin can’t come soon enough, with ice desperately needed to host a growing number of youth players.

The $140 million multiplex is part of the city’s ambitious Build Kamloops program. It will rise on Hillside Drive in Dufferin, just off the highway corridor.

Board president Nathan Bosa said KMHA has approximately 1,300 registrants this season spread out over 75 teams. Enrolment was up by approximately 50 kids this year, and projections have it rising by another 100 next fall.

“Are we going to outpace what’s here? Yes, we will, right? So we have to figure something out, maybe reconfigure the time frame for ice slots,” he said.

Bosa said more players are signing up every year and the organization is “bursting at the seams” with young players.

He said part of that growth is because girls' hockey is “exploding,” in part due to the recent surge in popularity of the professional women’s game — including the recent signing of KMHA alum Kendra Woodland.

“I think this year, females was one of the biggest ever for signups, so next year will be a bit more and, like I said, now that Kendra's playing for the Ottawa Charge, it's going to be even, again, more,” Bosa said.

He said any additional ice is welcome, noting a recently opened mini-rink at the former McArthur Island Curling Club will help with the space crunch for younger players.

The envy of the Interior?

With shovels now in the ground for the downtown performing arts centre, another Build Kamloops project, Coun. Kelly Hall said the city is now shifting its focus to the arena multiplex.

Design concept work started to ramp up in November and Hall said it will be shown to the public in the early spring, when community engagement is expected to get underway.

“You'll see a lot of interest in what development is going to be looking like, what the budget concept is going to look like, and we'll come forward with that to the general public in the spring,” he said.

Earlier this year, Hall said he thought it was time to look at opportunities for corporate sponsorship to help fund recreation facilities, like the arena multiplex. He said the city is now looking into that internally for the multiplex.

“We’ll have probably, again in the spring, an unveiling of some sort of a capital campaign opportunity for corporations to come forward to take a look at opportunities, not only in that facility but also with the performing arts centre,” he said.

The two-storey arena multiplex will include 700 parking spaces, and will also house a library, sports amenities, a fitness facility and multi-purpose rooms.

Hall said the project will be “the envy of a lot of communities” throughout the B.C. Interior.

“The demand for ice within the community is still at an all-time high, and what this multiplex facility will do is bring more opportunity to the City of Kamloops,” he said.

New ice will bring benefits

Bosa said the four new ice sheets will allow his association to expand its programming, provide better ice times and bring in more money to the local economy by hosting more tournaments.

“We run 25 tournaments a year, bringing 12 teams per tournament from out of town,” he said. “So with extra ice like that, we can even expand on that to bring in more for the hotels, the restaurants, the stores.”

Bosa said the association is also looking at opening and maintaining a U21 league for players that have aged-out of minor hockey.

Former NHLer and KMHA head of player development Darryl Sydor said the population in Kamloops is growing, and the minor hockey association is growing with it.

Between all the groups that use city ice, including the figure skating club and long blades, he estimated there are 6,000 residents from various groups.

“To keep everybody involved with quality times, or not late for kids, getting home from school and everything, it’s very important and hopefully we’re on our way,” Sydor said.

Building construction and roadwork improvements are expected to begin in 2027, and the multiplex is slated to be operational by 2030.

A roadwork project is also required in order to upgrade Hillside Drive to handle an increase in traffic associated with the facility.