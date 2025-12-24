Kamloops News

100 Mile District General Hospital's ER closed on Wednesday

ER will be closed tomorrow

Photo: Interior Health 100 Mile District General Hospital.

The 100 Mile House District General Hospital emergency room will close for 25 hours starting Wednesday morning.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently closed on Sunday, Dec. 21.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services at the hospital will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24 until 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 25.

“Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile House District General Hospital..”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.