Accused in Pizza Hut robbery behind bars after missing court date

A suspect in a knifepoint robbery at a Kamloops Pizza Hut will spend Christmas in custody after he was re-arrested for missing court.

Two masked men brandishing knives stormed the Pizza Hut on Talasa Way in Sun Rivers at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 11. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

The culprits ripped the phone line from the wall and made off with cash from the till, as well as a wallet and cellphone belonging to one of the restaurant’s employees.

Two men were arrested and charged in relation to the robbery — Shane Isfeld and Justin Chudrick.

Isfeld, 36, was released on bail on Sept. 16, but re-arrested after missing a court appearance in October. He was detained on Tuesday following a bail hearing in Kamloops provincial court.

Chudrick, 34, has been free on bail since Nov. 14.

Both men are scheduled to return to court on Jan. 16 for arraignment.