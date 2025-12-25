Kamloops News
Kamloops Red Robin restaurant closed temporarily for 'unexpected maintenance'
Red Robin closed until 2026
Photo: Castanet
The Red Robin in Sahali is temporarily closed for unforeseen maintenance work.
Red Robin in Sahali has temporarily closed its doors for maintenance, not expected to re-open until some time in the new year.
According to a notice posted on the restaurant’s front door, the location has been temporarily closed until further notice due to “unexpected maintenance.”
Red Robin Canada said the location will remain closed through the end of the year.
But the restaurant’s website says it’s still cooking, and delivery and pick-up options are available online or through its app while work is done in its dining room.
“We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time,” the posted notice reads.
“We look forward to welcoming you back soon.”
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Blizzard hits East CoastNewfoundland - 1:00 pm
- Cozy local sips and readsThompson-Okanagan - 12:00 pm
- Red Robin closed until 2026Kamloops - 12:00 pm
- Sugar can be addictiveThe Okanagan Naturopath - 11:00 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
Real Estate
4345 Gallaghers Fairway S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$935,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$935,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Yahtzee Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2025 Castanet.net