Kamloops Red Robin restaurant closed temporarily for 'unexpected maintenance'

Red Robin closed until 2026

Photo: Castanet The Red Robin in Sahali is temporarily closed for unforeseen maintenance work.

Red Robin in Sahali has temporarily closed its doors for maintenance, not expected to re-open until some time in the new year.

According to a notice posted on the restaurant’s front door, the location has been temporarily closed until further notice due to “unexpected maintenance.”

Red Robin Canada said the location will remain closed through the end of the year.

But the restaurant’s website says it’s still cooking, and delivery and pick-up options are available online or through its app while work is done in its dining room.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time,” the posted notice reads.

“We look forward to welcoming you back soon.”