More than 4,400 Starfish packs sent home with students this year, school district says
4,400 food bags for students
The Kamloops-Thompson School District says thousands of bags of nutritious food have been delivered to its students already this school year in an effort to curb food insecurity.
According to SD73’s website, 275 Starfish Backpacks are being distributed every week in 29 schools, and about 4,400 packs have been delivered since the school year started in September.
The program is a collaborative effort between SD73, the Kamloops Food Bank, local businesses and volunteers, and sees school-aged children provided with a bag of groceries to take home every Friday.
The bags contain a selection of food items for breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks for the weekend.
“This partnership with the Kamloops Food Bank has been an invaluable program that supports vulnerable students and their families throughout the school year, even while schools are closed,” SD73 said in a news release.
“This Starfish Backpacks initiative not only supports students’ physical well-being but also strengthens their ability to learn and thrive.”
The program started in 2016 with 10 backpacks being delivered weekly.
More than 9,000 packs were provided to SD73 students last year.
More Kamloops News
- Poll: Canada hockey culturePoll - 7:30 pm
- Chase hurt by SNL snubEntertainment - 7:16 pm
- ER will be closed tomorrow100 Mile House - 7:13 pm
- Election challenge scrappedSurrey - 7:11 pm
- Top-tier comedy in KelownaKelowna - 7:00 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Willow Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate