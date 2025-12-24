Kamloops News

More than 4,400 Starfish packs sent home with students this year, school district says

Photo: SD73 About 4,400 Starfish Backpacks have been delivered to SD73 students since the school year started.

The Kamloops-Thompson School District says thousands of bags of nutritious food have been delivered to its students already this school year in an effort to curb food insecurity.

According to SD73’s website, 275 Starfish Backpacks are being distributed every week in 29 schools, and about 4,400 packs have been delivered since the school year started in September.

The program is a collaborative effort between SD73, the Kamloops Food Bank, local businesses and volunteers, and sees school-aged children provided with a bag of groceries to take home every Friday.

The bags contain a selection of food items for breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks for the weekend.

“This partnership with the Kamloops Food Bank has been an invaluable program that supports vulnerable students and their families throughout the school year, even while schools are closed,” SD73 said in a news release.

“This Starfish Backpacks initiative not only supports students’ physical well-being but also strengthens their ability to learn and thrive.”

The program started in 2016 with 10 backpacks being delivered weekly.

More than 9,000 packs were provided to SD73 students last year.