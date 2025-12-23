Extra shelter beds open with cold snap set to send Kamloops temperatures below freezing
Extreme cold opens beds
With temperatures forecast to plunge to -10 C this week, Kamloops shelters are opening additional beds after an extreme weather alert was issued on Tuesday.
The Canadian Mental Health Association's Kamloops branch said the alert was issued because temperatures are expected to dip below -5 C, triggering the opening of emergency shelter beds.
The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to hit -6 C, with temperatures potentially dropping to -10 C by Friday.
During the extreme weather alert, vulnerable people can find overnight shelter at the Emerald Centre and Rosethorn House on West Victoria Street, and Merit Place Shelter on Notre Dame Drive.
Shelters will be providing the extra spaces from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. while the extreme weather alert is in place.
