Suspect collared, woman safe after alleged abduction in Dallas: Kamloops RCMP
Abduction suspect arrested
A suspect is in custody and a woman is safe after Kamloops Mounties intercepted a vehicle following an alleged abduction in the Dallas area on Monday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called around noon to a report of a possible abduction in Dallas, where a woman was observed being forced into a vehicle by a man.
RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the vehicle was reported to have fled east, later spotted again at a gas station in the 1200-block of Dallas Drive.
“A co-ordinated effort led to the driver being arrested without incident and the woman found safe,” she said in a news release.
The suspect is being held in custody with charge recommendations anticipated.
Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley credited his detachment for the “swift” response.
“This took significant co-ordination with many support units assisting in a dynamic unfolding event to bring this to a safe conclusion,” he said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.
