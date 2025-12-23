Kamloops News

Suspect collared, woman safe after alleged abduction in Dallas: Kamloops RCMP

Abduction suspect arrested

Photo: Castanet FILE - Lights on top of an RCMP vehicle

A suspect is in custody and a woman is safe after Kamloops Mounties intercepted a vehicle following an alleged abduction in the Dallas area on Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called around noon to a report of a possible abduction in Dallas, where a woman was observed being forced into a vehicle by a man.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the vehicle was reported to have fled east, later spotted again at a gas station in the 1200-block of Dallas Drive.

“A co-ordinated effort led to the driver being arrested without incident and the woman found safe,” she said in a news release.

The suspect is being held in custody with charge recommendations anticipated.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley credited his detachment for the “swift” response.

“This took significant co-ordination with many support units assisting in a dynamic unfolding event to bring this to a safe conclusion,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.