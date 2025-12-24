Kamloops News

BCICF Cheer Fund to help Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism purchase new technology

Cheer helps kids interact

Photo: Kristen Holliday Wenda Noonan, BCICF executive director, takes a donation from a Christmas Cheer supporter in the fundraiser donation station, set up in downtown Kamloops.

The Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism will be using money raised through the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Fund to purchase an essential piece of technology that helps kids improve their communication skills.

The centre is one of three charities receiving funds raised by the 2025 Christmas Cheer campaign.

The Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism provides support to elementary school children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or ASD.

The centre works together with School District 73 and private schools to integrate kids into classrooms.

Wanda Eddy, the centre’s executive director, said the non-profit will be using the funds to get a smart board, which is essential for the kids’ needs.

“The smart board is used in order to improve the kid’s communication,” Eddy said.

“Many of our children have difficulties while expressing themselves, they may have some challenges typing independently. Instead, they can use pictures to create stories. It is a way for them to interact in the classroom.”

Fundraising plays a crucial role in the centre’s operations, as 50 per cent of its operating budget comes from donations.

“We are always challenged to staff the program,” Eddy said.

“We need to fundraise for a large majority of our operations. These funds will guarantee that we can provide our occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, music therapy, and our one-to-one supports.”

Eddy said the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism is grateful for the ongoing support the Kamloops community has provided over the years.

“The community support is amazing. This Christmas Cheer fund is just another proof of how Kamloops has supported this program for so many years,” Eddy said.

“This is a very unique program that has benefited from the generosity of this community.”

This year, the Cheer fund will also be used to support emergency travel costs for women and children leaving unsafe or violent situations through the Kamloops Y Women's Emergency Shelter. Money raised this season will also be used by Kamloops Immigrant Services to offer a summer day camp for kids who are newcomers to the city.

“Across all three organizations, Christmas Cheer donations supplement programming throughout the year,” BCICF said in a news release.

“They provide stability, strengthen essential services, and ensure that help is available when it is needed most.”

Christmas Cheer donations are still being accepted.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit, and debit cards donations can also be made in person at the BCICF office at 2-219 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, closed on Christmas Eve).