Kamloops Mounties pursue, pin suspect vehicle following reported abduction
Police chase on North Shore
A report of an abduction led to Kamloops Mounties swarming the North Shore on Monday evening, pinning a suspect vehicle in the 200-block of Tranquille Road.
According to police, officers were called just after 7 p.m. for a report of an abduction. A vehicle description and licence plate was provided.
RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said police located the pickup truck on the North Shore.
“The vehicle fled, nearly colliding with a police vehicle,” she said. “Given the high-risk nature of the call, a determination was made to pursue the vehicle.”
Napier said officers used an RCMP SUV to bring the truck to a halt.
“When it was safe, contact was made with a police vehicle and the suspect vehicle, which resulted in demobilizing the truck and damaging a police cruiser,” she said.
Police arrested the truck’s three occupants, one of whom was taken to hospital for assessment.
“The abduction was found not to be credible,” Napier said.
“The investigation is ongoing and charge recommendations are anticipated for the driver, who remains in custody.”
