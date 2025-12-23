Kamloops News

Suspect in shooting outside chief’s home denied return to Ashcroft reserve

Reserve ban will stay put

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

The suspect in an incident last month in which shots were allegedly fired outside the home of the chief of the Ashcroft Indian Band has failed in his bid to return to his property on the reserve.

Darrell Leslie Porter, 43, applied in Kamloops provincial court last week, looking to alter his conditions to allow him to return home.

No charges have been laid to this point, but Porter was arrested in connection with an alleged incident on Nov. 11 at the home of Ashcroft Indian Band Chief Greg Blaine, in which shots were allegedly fired as part of what was described in court as a failed home invasion.

“The complaint was that there was an individual screaming, banging and attempting to force entry to the home,” Crown prosecutor Kelly Melnyk said.

Melnyk said Blaine identified the culprit as Porter, and he told police four shots were fired from a black pickup truck as it drove away from his property. Police found three broken windows at the front of the chief's home.

Reading from an RCMP synopsis of the incident, Melnyk said Mounties found the black truck parked at Porter’s home.

The RCMP’s emergency response team was called in, Porter was arrested, and a rifle was seized.

Police released Porter on a number of strict conditions, including one barring him from the Ashcroft reserve — where his home is located.

The band informed its members of Porter’s removal from the reserve a few days after the incident, writing a letter that referenced an earlier unsuccessful attempt to have him banished.

“Collectively, we have had enough,” the letter reads. “Council stands united with our members in saying that this behaviour will no longer be tolerated.”

'Ongoing conflict' over water

Defence lawyer Dustin Gagnon asked the court to loosen the conditions to allow Porter to return home.

“To ban him from his own community where he resides is overbearing, so we’re asking that the conditions be reduced so that he would stay out of the main area of the community, but he would be allowed to access his property,” defence lawyer Dustin Gagnon said in court.

“He is a band member and he’s always resided on the Ashcroft reserve.”

But Melnyk asked the judge to keep the ban in place.

“This incident on Nov. 11 is of great concern considering the fact that the allegations surround not only a personal attack on the home of the chief, but also discharging of firearms in and around the community,” she said.

“At this time, the safety concern is very clear from the police and from the band itself.”

Gagnon said the “ongoing conflict” between Porter and the band is over access to well water.

“About two years ago, the water from the public system to his house was disconnected, so there’s been a lot of disagreement around the water issue,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips denied Porter’s application, meaning the ban will stay in place.

“These are serious matters and they’re directed at elected official,” the judge said. "The court is very concerned with these types of allegations."

Court was told police are still investigating the Nov. 11 incident.