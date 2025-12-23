Kamloops News

Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway reopened

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Summit early Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

The southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway have been reopened, while northbound traffic remains closed.

The Coquihalla has been closed completely between Merritt and Hope since 9:30 p.m. Monday night, following significant snowfall and multiple vehicle crashes.

DriveBC says the southbound lanes of the highway have now reopened, and the next update on the northbound lanes will come at 12:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is expected to reopen at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, following a lengthy overnight closure due to significant snowfall.

The mountain pass was closed between Merritt and Hope just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, following "multiple vehicle incidents."

The snow has tapered off Tuesday morning and in a recent update, DriveBC says the highway's estimated re-opening time is 12:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed Tuesday morning following multiple overnight crashes.

The highway was closed between Hope and Merritt just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night as heavy snow fell on the road, resulting in a number of crashes.

It's not clear when the highway will reopen, but DriveBC says it will provide its next update at 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 6:25 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed all night between Merritt and Hope after multiple vehicles crashed on the snow-covered highway.

Snow has been falling consistently on the high-elevation pass for the past several days, and after “multiple vehicle incidents” Monday evening, DriveBC says the Coquihalla was closed completely.

The highway has remained closed for more than eight hours.

It's not clear how long the closure will remain in effect, but DriveBC says its next update will come at 8:15 a.m.

Highway 3 east of Hope remains closed, after the road was damaged by significant rainfall earlier this month. This leaves Highway 1 as the only option at this time for travellers heading into B.C.'s Interior from Hope.

The snow appears to have tapered off at the Coquihalla summit Tuesday morning, with the forecast calling for a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. But snow is expected to return Tuesday night.