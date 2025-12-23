Kamloops News

Coquihalla remains closed after multiple crashes overnight

Coquihalla closed all night

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Summit early Tuesday morning.

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed all night between Merritt and Hope after multiple vehicles crashed on the snow-covered highway.

Snow has been falling consistently on the high-elevation pass for the past several days, and after “multiple vehicle incidents” Monday evening, DriveBC says the Coquihalla was closed completely.

The highway has remained closed for more than eight hours.

It's not clear how long the closure will remain in effect, but DriveBC says its next update will come at 8:15 a.m.

Highway 3 east of Hope remains closed, after the road was damaged by significant rainfall earlier this month. This leaves Highway 1 as the only option at this time for travellers heading into B.C.'s Interior from Hope.

The snow appears to have tapered off at the Coquihalla summit Tuesday morning, with the forecast calling for a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. But snow is expected to return Tuesday night.