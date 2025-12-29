Kamloops News

Kamloops crime story of 2025: Lawyer on trial for murder, admits he stabbed client to death

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of 2025. Today, for our Kamloops Crime Story of the Year, we look back at the murder trial of former lawyer Butch Bagabuyo.

Three years after the body of a university professor was found hidden inside a rental van on a sleepy Kamloops cul de sac, the man who stabbed him to death finally had his day in court in 2025.

In a marathon nine-week trial split between Vancouver and Kamloops, former Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo admitted he stabbed his client to death inside his Victoria Street law office in March of 2022.

Court heard Bagabuyo and 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah conspired years earlier to hide nearly $800,000 — the TRU instructor's life savings — from his ex and her family.

Bagabuyo is alleged to have spent the money on his day-to-day expenses like food, clothing and home renovations. He is accused of concocting a plan to kill Abdullah — attacking him with a knife after inviting him to a meeting at his office, then hiding the body in a storage tote.

Bagabuyo is accused of then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend in what would be a failed attempt to dispose of the evidence using a rental van.

During the trial, video surveillance was played in court laying out a timeline of Bagabuyo’s movements before and after he killed Abdullah.

The footage shows Bagabuyo driving around the city and purchasing items at The Home Depot. It also shows him moving his vehicle and disposing of garbage bags.

Bagabuyo admits he stabbed Abdullah to death in his office. He claims it was manslaughter, not murder.

Prosecutors argued Bagabuyo methodically planned Abdullah's murder for more than a week after realizing he was no longer be able to “fool” him about the money.

Defence lawyer Mark Swartz, meanwhile, described the slaying as “unexpected.” He said the evidence showed Bagabuyo’s actions were “rash and impulsive.”

Bagabuyo did not testify in his own defence. Swartz suggested in his closing arguments that Abdullah attacked Bagabuyo after he confessed to spending the cash.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker will deliver her decision at the Kamloops law court on Feb. 3.

Bagabuyo remains free on bail.