Kamloops News  

Royal Inland Hospital staffers help decorate for the holidays

Christmas at the hospital

Tim Petruk - Dec 22, 2025 / 6:00 pm | Story: 590799

Royal Inland Hospital staff have been getting into the holiday sprit to bring festive cheer to patients and co-workers.

Interior Health took to social media on Monday to share some examples.

"Across departments, staff have been getting into the festive spirit — transforming hallways and workspaces with creative holiday decorations that bring smiles to patients, visitors and colleagues alike,” IH's post read.

