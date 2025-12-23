Kamloops News
Royal Inland Hospital staffers help decorate for the holidays
Christmas at the hospital
Photo: Interior Health
Interior Health shared photos on social media on Monday showing festive decorations put up by staff at Royal Inland Hospital.
Royal Inland Hospital staff have been getting into the holiday sprit to bring festive cheer to patients and co-workers.
Interior Health took to social media on Monday to share some examples.
"Across departments, staff have been getting into the festive spirit — transforming hallways and workspaces with creative holiday decorations that bring smiles to patients, visitors and colleagues alike,” IH's post read.
Photo: Interior Health
Photo: Interior Health
© 2025 Castanet.net