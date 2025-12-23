Kamloops News

First Nations story of the year: Landmark court ruling raises new questions about Aboriginal title

Aboriginal title in spotlight

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of 2025. Today, for First Nations story of the year, we look at a B.C. Supreme Court ruling from August that is casting a Kamloops-area claim of Aboriginal title in new light.

A landmark court decision caught the attention of many British Columbians when a judge ruled the Cowichan Tribes should have title over 300 hectares of land inside Richmond city limits — a potentially precedent-setting case.

The implications of the Cowichan decision won't be known for some time.

After making the ruling in August, the judge suspended the implementation of Aboriginal title for 18 months “to allow for an orderly transition of the lands," and the province plans to ask the B.C. Court of Appeal to issue a stay to provide some “clarity and assistance” on the direction of the case.

Close to home, the Stk’emlupsemc of the Secwepemc Nation, known as SSN, has a claim outstanding for a vast area that includes the entire City of Kamloops, plus about 1 million hectares of the surrounding area. SSN is made up of the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn bands.

They filed a notice of claim in 2015 asserting Aboriginal title over 1.25 million hectares of their traditional territory — a swath of land centred around the confluence of the North and South Thompson rivers.

The claim asks a B.C. Supreme Court judge to grant SSN title over the land and confirm a bundle of rights relating to hunting, fishing, spiritual practices, mining and watersheds, as well as other economic rights.

Casimir cites 'stewardship'

When it was first filed a decade ago, the SSN claim was met with opposition from both the provincial and federal governments. When asked last month whether its position had changed, the province told Castanet “private property rights must be upheld.”

It was last in court in September, when lawyers representing the parties — SSN, the province, the federal government and KGHM Ajax — met for a case planning conference. A trial date has not been set.

According to Tk’emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir, the SSN claim is not about evicting or displacing people from their homes.

She said it’s about respecting Secwepemc rights and jurisdiction over the area and ensuring decisions about the land are made through that lens.

“It's about restoring balance, but also shared stewardship and collaboration,” she said last month. “This is not about taking homes away.”

Casimir said the claim seeks to re-establish Tk’emlups’ role as a caretaker and decision maker within the territory.

“The goal is to restore balance, advance recognition of Secwépemc jurisdiction, and strengthen collaboration with all those who share our lands and communities,” she said.

'Call for calm'

The band and the city met last month to discuss the claim for the first time. That meeting led to a joint statement last week in which the two parties urged people to stay calm.

“The fundamentals of property ownership in Kamloops remain unchanged and day-to-day life continues as normal,” the statement reads.

“Together, our governments call for calm and patience, and encourage the public to seek out factual information. These issues are too important to be shaped by social media, rumours, or those seeking to create division."

But no one appears to be panicking. The realtors Castanet spoke to said the SSN claim has had little tangible impact on the local market.

“As far as I'm concerned, it’s business as usual,” longtime Kamloops realtor Brendan Shaw told Castanet.

"Lenders are still out there financing property here in Kamloops, lawyers are still transacting those purchases and sales and I think everyone in the industry is following these claims cases quite closely."