Strong winds push backyard blaze into two Brocklehurst homes: KFR
Wind pushes fire to homes
Several backyard sheds were destroyed and two homes were damaged by a wind-driven fire on Sunday evening in Brocklehurst, but no serious injuries were reported.
Kamloops Fire Rescue investigators do not believe the blaze was suspicious.
Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, KFR spokesperson Josh Cowen said firefighters arrived at the scene in the 2000-block of Argyle Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. to “heavy fire” on the back and side of the home.
The flames were being driven by strong winds.
“There was a deck, multiple sheds and a shed fully-involved, with the fire actually going into the eaves and the attic of the main structure,” Cowen said.
“The back of the building, there were multiple sheds and the neighbour also had a shed directly to the west, and all those are petty much damaged beyond repair.”
He said firefighters gained entry to the home and got the blaze knocked down.
The house sustained extensive damage in the attic, including a hole that was burned through the roof.
Cowen said the fire spread to a neighbour’s house, where it caused limited damage.
“It looks like it started in one of the sheds," he said. “We’re still determining a cause, but we’re deeming it not suspicious at this time.”
Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said police attended the scene on Sunday night.
“Early assessment of the fire indicates that this does not appear to be suspicious, however the investigation is ongoing,” she said.
Cowen said KFR is continuing to investigate.
No injuries were reported, aside from a burn to a homeowner’s hand.
