Kamloops News

Woman dies of suspicious injuries after police called to Merritt motel

Foul play suspected in death

Photo: Contributed/Merritt Herald Police and other first responders could be seen at the Ranchland Inn Motel in Merritt on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Foul play is suspected in the death of a Merritt woman over the weekend — the second homicide in the community in a week.

In a news release, Mounties said Merritt RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services with a woman suffering serious injuries in the 2000-block of Nicola Avenue on Saturday.

She died at the scene.

It’s Merritt’s third homicide of the year, and the second in less than a week.

Pamela Jarvis, 45, was found unresponsive and with significant injuries inside a Merritt home on Tuesday, Dec. 16. She was taken to Nicola Valley Hospital, where she later died.

Her husband, 49-year-old Christopher Bernard Jarvis, was charged with second-degree murder the following day.

Anyone with information about either case can call police at 1-877-987-8477.