Woman dies of suspicious injuries after police called to Merritt motel
Foul play suspected in death
Foul play is suspected in the death of a Merritt woman over the weekend — the second homicide in the community in a week.
In a news release, Mounties said Merritt RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services with a woman suffering serious injuries in the 2000-block of Nicola Avenue on Saturday.
She died at the scene.
It’s Merritt’s third homicide of the year, and the second in less than a week.
Pamela Jarvis, 45, was found unresponsive and with significant injuries inside a Merritt home on Tuesday, Dec. 16. She was taken to Nicola Valley Hospital, where she later died.
Her husband, 49-year-old Christopher Bernard Jarvis, was charged with second-degree murder the following day.
Anyone with information about either case can call police at 1-877-987-8477.
