Kamloops News

Fighting Trout jerseys set to return, among other promos planned by Blazers

Fighting Trout will return

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers The Kamloops Blazers don Thompson Rivers Fighting Trout jerseys during a matchup against the Kelowna Rockets last year

A slate of promotional nights are coming to Sandman Centre for the second half of the Kamloops Blazers’ 2025-26 WHL season.

The first will be Kamloops Minor Hockey Association Night, when the Blazers host the Wenatchee wild on Jan. 17. The event will highlight young Kamloops hockey players and kids under 12 can enter to win a “Dinner with a Blazer.”

Indigenous night is next up on Jan. 28 against the Red Deer Rebels. Organizers say the event will honour local First Nations culture, heritage and community, and will feature a pre-game ceremony that “recognizes the vital role Indigenous peoples play throughout Secwepemcúl’ecw and in the hockey world.”

Two theme nights are slated for the Family Day weekend in February.

The first is Pet Partners Night on Feb. 14 against the Prince George Cougars, where Blazers mascot Digger will be joined by other mascots and local pet organizations in celebration of animals and community partnerships.

The second is the Family Day Game, where fans are invited down to the ice to skate with the Blazers following a matinee tilt against the Victoria Royals.

The final promotional night will be March 14, and will see the Blazers don Thompson Rivers Fighting Trout jerseys for the second year in a row.

“We will debut a brand-new jersey design and a line of merchandise as we take on the Memorial Cup hosts, the Kelowna Rockets,” the Blazers said.

Season tickets are available at prorated prices. Tickets for all games are available online or through the Sandman Centre box office.