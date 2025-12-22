Kamloops News

Environment Canada says flurries possible as Kamloops eyes white Christmas

Will it be a white Christmas?

Photo: Josh Dawson Chances of snow are expected in Kamloops before Christmas, according to Environment Canada.

With three sleeps left before Santa pays a visit, Kamloops still has a shot at a white Christmas.

Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu said several weather systems moving across the Southern Interior could bring showers or flurries on Monday and Tuesday. Daytime highs will be around 5 C and overnight lows will be between 0 C and -3 C.

“In general for Monday and Tuesday, it's more cloudy in the morning with chances of showers or flurries, and then becoming a mix of sun and cloud during the day,” Lu said.

“Then for the evening and overnight, there could be more showers or flurries.”

She said a weather system pushing up from the south will bring a 60 per cent chance of snow on Christmas Eve, with a high of -2 C and a low of -4 C.

“In terms of accumulation, I see anywhere from trace amounts up to five centimeters,” Lu said, adding that little snow is expected for the remainder of the week.

Christmas is expected to be cloudy throughout the day, with a daytime high of -2 C and an overnight low of -5 C.

It's been two years since Kamloops last saw a white Christmas.

Lu said a gradual warming trend is predicted to begin on Boxing Day, when temperatures are predicted to hit a high of 1 C and a low of -3 C.