Kamloops News

Nicola driver clips snowplow on Coquihalla Highway, pushes it off road

Driver pushes plow off hwy

Photo: Yellowhead Road & Bridge Nicola Ltd YRB Nicola snowplow clipped and pushed off Coquihalla Highway Dec. 21.

A snowplow was pushed off the Coquihalla Highway Sunday, following a heavy dumping of snow.

Sunday afternoon, Yellowhead Road & Bridge Nicola said one of its snowplows will be out of service due to a driver clipping the plow.

"Today a vehicle hit our snowplow while passing on the right and caused them to go off the road," reads a social media post.

"Not only is this very dangerous for our operator, but also takes a plow out of service that would be able to keep the roads safe. Please slow down, drive to conditions and NEVER pass a plow on the right while they are working."



The road maintenance contractor added crews are working "nonstop" to improve road conditions and safety, aiming to keep highways open.