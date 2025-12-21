281221
Kamloops News  

Nicola driver clips snowplow on Coquihalla Highway, pushes it off road

Sarah Crookall - Dec 21, 2025 / 2:39 pm | Story: 590614

A snowplow was pushed off the Coquihalla Highway Sunday, following a heavy dumping of snow.

Sunday afternoon, Yellowhead Road & Bridge Nicola said one of its snowplows will be out of service due to a driver clipping the plow.

"Today a vehicle hit our snowplow while passing on the right and caused them to go off the road," reads a social media post.

"Not only is this very dangerous for our operator, but also takes a plow out of service that would be able to keep the roads safe. Please slow down, drive to conditions and NEVER pass a plow on the right while they are working."

The road maintenance contractor added crews are working "nonstop" to improve road conditions and safety, aiming to keep highways open.

