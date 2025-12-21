Kamloops News
Nicola driver clips snowplow on Coquihalla Highway, pushes it off road
Driver pushes plow off hwy
Photo: Yellowhead Road & Bridge Nicola Ltd
YRB Nicola snowplow clipped and pushed off Coquihalla Highway Dec. 21.
A snowplow was pushed off the Coquihalla Highway Sunday, following a heavy dumping of snow.
Sunday afternoon, Yellowhead Road & Bridge Nicola said one of its snowplows will be out of service due to a driver clipping the plow.
"Today a vehicle hit our snowplow while passing on the right and caused them to go off the road," reads a social media post.
"Not only is this very dangerous for our operator, but also takes a plow out of service that would be able to keep the roads safe. Please slow down, drive to conditions and NEVER pass a plow on the right while they are working."
The road maintenance contractor added crews are working "nonstop" to improve road conditions and safety, aiming to keep highways open.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- The Wire's James Ransone dead at 46Entertainment - 4:15 pm
- Vance avoids taking sides Phoenix, Arizona - 4:04 pm
- Hwy 3 could reopen FridayHope, Princeton - 3:55 pm
- Looking for missing dogKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Driver pushes plow off hwyNicola - 2:39 pm
Real Estate
#704, 1947 Underhill Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hamish Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2025 Castanet.net