Kamloops News

Zamboni makes first pass over City of Kamloops' new downtown skating loop

First spin for new Zamboni

The ice at the new outdoor rink and skating loop at Riverside Park is beginning to take shape, as the facility looks to welcome its first skaters in the coming weeks.

A Zamboni made the first pass over the surface on Thursday, Dec. 18, and crews are back out this week putting the finishing touches on the rink.

The free-to-use facility is scheduled to open sometime in the new year, though no date has been set.

According to the city, the ice will be maintained up to 8 C between December and March, depending on the weather.

Operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. The skating loop will be open an additional hour, until 10 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays.

The facility will include benches, three fire pits, and ambient lighting. Crews will be out daily to inspect the skating loop and perform debris and snow removal.

The city is exploring partnerships and vendors who can provide skating and helmet rentals, although this might not be in place until next winter.