Incoming School District 73 secretary-treasurer says she's focused on future, not past

Treasurer focused on future

Photo: SD73 Kim Morris has been hired as SD73's new secretary-treasurer, effective March 1.

The Kamloops-Thompson school district's incoming secretary-treasurer says she's paying no mind to prior district financial challenges, instead focused on blazing a path forward.

Kim Morris was announced as SD73’s new secretary-treasurer earlier this month.

She told reporters last week that she’s been mulling over what her priorities will be during initial conversations with incoming superintendent Mike St. John.

“I think the main thing to do when you get there is make sure we’re listening and learning from what’s already going on before we start to make any determinations or changes,” she said.

Prior to current current secretary-treasurer Harold Cull’s appointment earlier this year, the secretary-treasurer position was left vacant when Trina Cassidy was let go in connection to a $2-million accounting error in the fall of 2024.

SD73 also made a number of budget reductions last year, as well as millions in cuts from this year’s budget.

Asked if SD73’s financial history affected her decision to take the job, Morris said no. She said she’s focused on the future.

“I don’t tend to really look back,” she said. “Not really looking in the rearview mirror too much, but definitely looking ahead down the road.”

Morris said herself and St. John plan on staying in close touch over the next couple of months to bounce ideas off each other as they prepare for their new roles. St. John will arrive in SD73 in February, and Morris on March 1.

Following the leadership transition in the new year, Cull and current superintendent Mike McKay say they plan on being available as advisors for their incoming counterparts over the first several months if any issues do arise.

Cull described Morris as a “calm leader” with lots of experience who will complement St. John’s approach.

“It’s going to be a very powerful team to join the executive group and supporting the board, so looking forward to a lot of great things continuing to happen in the district with their leadership,” Cull said.

McKay said he is confident SD73 will be in good hands under Morris and St. John, noting their “veteran experience.”

“There will be local nuances that we can provide some perspective on, but [they’re] both well seasoned and experienced people who have dealt with complexities before and will be able to hit the ground running,” he said.

Morris comes to SD73 by way of the Peace River South School District in Dawson Creek. She has more than 15 years of experience as a secretary-treasurer and has held executive leadership roles in school districts in Victoria, New Westminster, Nelson, Trail and Prince Rupert.

She said she’s looking forward to the move south in the new year, and hopes she’ll be with SD73 for the “long haul."