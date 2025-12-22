Kamloops News

Organizers expect 2026 BC 55+ Games will bring thousands of participants to Kamloops

Photo: Contributed The BC 55+ Games will be held in Kamloops in 2026.

Thousands are expected to flock to the Tournament Capital next September for the 2026 BC 55+ Games.

According to a news release earlier this month, the games will see 27 sports and activities held at facilities across the city from Sept. 8 to 12 in 2026.

The games were held in Nanaimo this year and hosted more than 2,500 participants. The event was held in Salmon Arm last year, and were last hosted by Kamloops in the summer of 2022.

Organizers said over 1,200 volunteers are needed annually to stage and deliver the games.

“The 55+ BC Games are an important part of the BC sport system and the largest annual multi-sport gathering event in the province,” the release reads.

“The Games offer the opportunity to celebrate sport and active living with other participants from across the province and experience the hospitality of the host city.”

Ron McColl, president of the Kamloops 2026 55+ BC Games Host Society, said the city is proud to host the games, and ready to welcome the athletes.

“Our Director of Sport, with the support of our Board of Directors, has thoughtfully curated a selection of events showcasing facilities that not only allow for good play, but also make our community shine,” McColl said in the release.

Those interested in volunteering to help organize the games can do so online. Participant registration is scheduled to open on March 16, 2026.