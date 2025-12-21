Salvation Army Kamloops closing in on $240K Kettle Campaign fundraising goal
Salvation Army nears goal
The jingle bells are ringing in Kamloops, as the local Salvation Army branch looks to reach its fundraising goal with only a few days left in its campaign.
The Kamloops Salvation Army kicked off its annual Kettle Campaign on Nov. 13 and will be accepting donations until Dec. 24.
According to a news release on Dec. 17, the Kamloops Salvation Army has raised $174,000 so far and hopes to collect $240,000 before the campaign ends.
More than $236,000 was raised last year.
The Salvation Army said the funds are put towards community programs, including its emergency food bank, senior’s breakfast program, mobile lunch program, emergency disaster services, and kids camps.
Donations can be made online and at various Salvation Army kettle locations around the city until Christmas Eve.
To learn more about the campaign, click here.
