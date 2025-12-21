Kamloops News

Snow forecast to keep falling on Coquihalla Highway

Snow will keep coming

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Summit Sunday morning.

Snow will continue to fall on the high elevation passes in the B.C.'s Southern Interior Sunday.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope and Merritt, as another five to 10 cm is expected to fall.

Snow has been consistently falling on the highway since Friday, and more snow is forecast through Sunday night and into Monday.

“The snow is expected to taper off on Monday morning with accumulations of around 5 cm during the day,” Environment Canada says.

“However, there could be another burst of snow on Monday night with accumulations of 10 to 15 cm. Windy conditions are also expected, with periods of reduced visibility in blowing snow.”

Webcam footage Sunday morning shows the highway is largely covered in snow, although it appears the snow is not currently falling and visibility looks good.

The same can't be said for the Okanagan Connector, where webcams at the Pennask Summit show foggy conditions and icy roads. The forecast calls for a 30% chance of wet flurries on the Connector Sunday.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the area around Manning Park, but Highway 3 between Hope and Manning remains closed as crews work to repair the damage caused by a serious rain event earlier this month.