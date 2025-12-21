Kamloops News

RCMP ask public for footage in Merritt homicide investigation

Photo: Contributed Police outside a Merritt home on Dec. 17.

The Merritt RCMP and Southeast District Major Crime Unit are asking drivers and residents for help as the investigation into the Dec. 16 violent death of a Merritt woman continues.

Mounties say Pamela Jarvis, 45, was found unresponsive and with significant injuries inside a residence in Merritt on Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to Nicola Valley Hospital where she later died.

Her husband, 49-year-old Christopher Bernard Jarvis, was charged with second-degree murder the following day and remains in custody.

In a recent press release, RCMP investigators appealed to anyone with video, dash camera footage or other recordings from the Princeton-Kamloops Highway 5A corridor, Nicola Avenue or Voght Street between noon and 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 to contact the Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

Police are hoping footage may help clarify movements leading up to and immediately following the incident.

The case has sent ripples through the community, and local supporters have launched a fundraiser to help the Jarvis children. According to the fundraiser's organizer, Jarvis is the mother of six children ranging in age from teenagers to young adults.

As of Sunday morning, the campaign had raised more than $62,000 to help the family with immediate expenses and ongoing needs.

Organizers said the goal is to relieve financial pressure while the family copes with their loss.

"Six children woke up today in a different reality than the one before,” the organizer wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Anyone who may have footage from the relevant time and areas, or who saw anything unusual that day, is urged to contact the RCMP. All tips will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.