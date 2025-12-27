Kamloops News

City hall story of the year: 'Unprecedented' legal spending by City of Kamloops in 2025

City hall heads to court

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for our city hall story of the year, we look at the number of court cases involving the municipality or council members that were heard this year.

It’s been an unusual year for the City of Kamloops, given the time city hall and council members have spent in court and the amount of taxpayer money that's been paid to lawyers.

Coun. Margot Middleton says important city business got done regardless — but it hasn’t been an easy time for anyone.

“It is a distraction, and it is a cost where these funds could have well been spent somewhere else,” she said.

Middleton said the time and effort required to pay attention to both court cases and city governance “does certainly take its toll.”

“We were still advancing things. We were still meeting and working on bylaws and policy and all this stuff like that that still needs to go on in the background,” she said.

“It just added a lot of time to the councillors. It could have perhaps been time spent elsewhere.”

City CAO Byron McCorkell said costs have been significant. Outside of the courts, numerous council code of conduct investigations have also been an “unfortunate piece of the puzzle.”

“The amount of resources we're putting toward legal interpretation and legal defence is, I think, unprecedented,” he said.

Court challenges

Legal cases initiated in past years were heard in 2025, including an unsuccessful resident petition to remove Coun. Mike O’Reilly from his seat.

A group of 10 Kamloops voters had filed a petition to disqualify O’Reilly over an alleged conflict of interest — but once they got to court, the frustrated judge asked multiple times if there was any evidence behind the petitioners’ assertions.

The judge tossed the petition, ordering the petitioners to pay legal costs for the councillor and the city.

The City of Kamloops’ use of the alternative approval process to authorize borrowing up to $275 million for the performing arts centre and arena multiplex was also unsuccessfully challenged in court, with the municipality’s actions holding up under a judge’s scrutiny.

However, the judge decided to have the city cover its own legal costs in the matter.

The City of Kamloops and the Kamloops woman who launched the petition each filed their own appeal — but both sides decided to drop their appeals.

“It was unfortunate we had to go through the court scenario. Obviously, I’m pleased with the outcome,” McCorkell said.

He noted the AAP has been used since the 1960s.

“It is not new, it is not sinister, it is not hiding. It is, I would challenge, more democratic than a referendum. Some will challenge back on that,” he said.

McCorkell said people opposed to borrowing have a minimum of 30 days to express their opposition — which, he says, is the critical side for the municipality to gauge.

“The AAP for me was a learning lesson, that challenge was a learning that we need to get community better engaged in what we're doing,” he said.

Mayor in court

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was seen in court a number of times for hearings with former lawyers over his legal bills, and in connection with the defamation case he launched against Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

The mayor reached a settlement with former lawyer Daniel Coles, agreeing to pay $42,000 in outstanding bills. A judge issued a decision on the mayor’s $35,000 unpaid legal bills to former lawyer David McMillan, but the decision and hearing details remains sealed.

After numerous delays, some of which were blamed on his difficulty securing lawyers, Hamer-Jackson appeared in court opposite Coun. Katie Neustaeter, who he sued for defamation in 2023.

Neustaeter filed more than a year ago to have the case dismissed under B.C.'s Protection of Public Participation Act, a legal process that exists to protect freedom of expression in matters of public interest.

A B.C. Supreme Court Justice heard arguments from both sides in September, and has reserved her decision.

Hamer-Jackson also came to an agreement with the province’s attorney general, who had sued him for the return of a sensitive, confidential document the City of Kamloops said he was unauthorized to have.

The document includes personal information about city staff. It is the result of a 2023 investigation into allegations of workplace bullying on the part of the mayor.

Hamer-Jackson agreed to have the attorney general's office destroy his copy of the report, and to turn over any copies he obtains in the future. The attorney general was seeking costs, but opted not to pursue this in court.

When it comes to legal costs, the city has said the mayor’s actions alone have led to taxpayers bearing the burden of more than $1 million in additional expenses halfway through his term.

An educational year

While it hasn’t been an easy year, Middleton says it has been educational.

“It certainly, I think, gave all of us a little bit of a heads up on how to handle things when they don't go the way you think they should. And I think we've been really good at managing the extra workload, but also the issues surrounding lawsuits,” Middleton said.

McCorkell, who has more than three decades of experience in city administration, said despite these legal challenges, this council has, “warts and all,” been working well.

“They don't see eye to eye on everything. They debate things, they challenge. They can be really intense in some of the questioning of staff, which is great. So I think from that perspective, things are working,” McCorkell said.

“But unfortunately, there's been some noise around that — that leads people to make decisions that maybe aren't founded as far as how the systems work.”