Kamloops area woman offering reward, hoping to be reunited with missing poodle

Photo: Contributed Donna Barker on horseback with her dog Gracie.

A Kamloops area woman is hoping to be reunited with her beloved pet poodle-cross Gracie who’s been missing for nearly a month.

Donna Barker, who operates a horse boarding farm at Shumway Lake near Kamloops, said she was cleaning out pens with Gracie and her Great Pyrenees-cross Teddy by her side back on the morning of Nov. 30 at about 8 a.m.

Then last time she saw Gracie was when her two dogs went off, as usual, together to explore the three acre property by the lake. Only Teddy returned.

Barker and a friend went out and searched for the poodle, and more people soon joined the search, but to no avail.

“They found tracks in some snow down beside the lake, but there was no way to know if the tracks were fresh or from the day before. For days, people searched for the little dark grey dog by foot, horseback and car but she was nowhere to be seen,” a press release raising awareness about the missing dog from a Joanne Braithwaite stated.

Now Barker, with assistance from her friends, is offering a $3,000 reward in an effort to find her dog. She said anyone who sees her can return her to any SPCA in B.C.

“I’ll give it to the people who took her, if that’s who brings her back. I don’t care. I just want her home,” Barker said in the release.

Gracie being missing has devastated Barker, hitting her particularly hard given the sentimental value of the dog.

“I got her as a puppy in 2020 right after my mother died and I named her after my mum,” Barker said.

Barker believes another person may have her dog, and doesn’t think it’s likely she was killed by a wild animal. She said Teddy was fiercely protective of Gracie around other animals. She figures she would have heard Teddy barking if something like that happened.

Barker said the thinks the most likely scenario is that someone took Gracie as there is a pull-out right next to her property and Gracie loved people and car rides, so it wouldn’t have been difficult to entice her into a vehicle.

Gracie is a 20 pound, dark grey, poodle-miniature Schnauzer cross with a fluffy tail and fluffy ears. Her body had been clipped a week before she went missing, so she was short haired at that time. She was wearing a pink camo patterned collar and she is microchipped, the release stated.