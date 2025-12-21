Kamloops News

Still time to see Santa, more time to shop as Aberdeen Mall switches to extended holiday hours before Christmas

Photo: Aberdeen Mall Aberdeen Mall

Aberdeen Mall is giving Kamloops shoppers some more time to find the perfect gift as they shift to extended holiday hours the week leading up to Christmas.

From Dec. 19 to Dec 24, the mall’s stores and services are open an extra hour.

On Sunday, Aberdeen Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Tuesday it’s open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Christmas Eve the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There’s also still some time to see Santa at the mall.

Ol’ Saint Nick is available for photos from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 23, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.