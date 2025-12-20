281217
Kamloops News  

Snow forecast to keep falling on Coquihalla this weekend

More snow to fall

Nicholas Johansen - Dec 20, 2025 / 9:50 am | Story: 590466

Snow is expected to keep falling on the Coquihalla Highway this weekend.

A travel advisory remains in effect for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, as heavy snowfall and high winds are forecast to continue.

According to Environment Canada, 10 to 20 centimetres is forecast to fall on the highway Saturday, up 15 cm could fall overnight and another 10 to 15 cm is expected on Sunday.

“There is potential for additional snowfall on Monday and Tuesday; however, accumulation remains uncertain,” Environment Canada says. “Windy conditions are also expected, with periods of reduced visibility ...
Road closures are possible.”

Webcam footage Saturday morning shows the road remains covered in the snow at the summit, with cloudy and foggy conditions.

Conditions are expected to be better on the Okanagan Connector, where there's a 30% chance of wet flurries later in the day.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News

281208