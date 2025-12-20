Snow forecast to keep falling on Coquihalla this weekend
More snow to fall
Snow is expected to keep falling on the Coquihalla Highway this weekend.
A travel advisory remains in effect for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, as heavy snowfall and high winds are forecast to continue.
According to Environment Canada, 10 to 20 centimetres is forecast to fall on the highway Saturday, up 15 cm could fall overnight and another 10 to 15 cm is expected on Sunday.
“There is potential for additional snowfall on Monday and Tuesday; however, accumulation remains uncertain,” Environment Canada says. “Windy conditions are also expected, with periods of reduced visibility ...
Road closures are possible.”
Webcam footage Saturday morning shows the road remains covered in the snow at the summit, with cloudy and foggy conditions.
Conditions are expected to be better on the Okanagan Connector, where there's a 30% chance of wet flurries later in the day.
