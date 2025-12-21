Kamloops News

Coquihalla drivers warned of snow and hazardous conditions

Heavy snow hits Coq.

Photo: Drive BC Coquihalla Great Bear Snowshed Saturday at 5 p.m.

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

Drivers on the Coquihalla Highway should prepare for continued heavy snowfall and potentially hazardous conditions this weekend, according to Environment Canada.

A series of low-pressure systems will bring ongoing snow to the region:

Tonight: 10–15 cm

Sunday: 10 cm

Sunday night: 10–20 cm

Snow is expected to taper off Monday morning, though another round of snow is possible Monday night. Windy conditions may reduce visibility at times, and road closures are possible.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” officials warned. Drivers are advised to know before you go, adjust to winter driving conditions, and ensure vehicles are equipped with winter tires or chains.

For the latest road updates, visit DriveBC.ca.

ORIGINAL: 9:50 a.m.

Snow is expected to keep falling on the Coquihalla Highway this weekend.

A travel advisory remains in effect for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, as heavy snowfall and high winds are forecast to continue.

According to Environment Canada, 10 to 20 centimetres is forecast to fall on the highway Saturday, up 15 cm could fall overnight and another 10 to 15 cm is expected on Sunday.

“There is potential for additional snowfall on Monday and Tuesday; however, accumulation remains uncertain,” Environment Canada says. “Windy conditions are also expected, with periods of reduced visibility ...

Road closures are possible.”

Webcam footage Saturday morning shows the road remains covered in the snow at the summit, with cloudy and foggy conditions.

Conditions are expected to be better on the Okanagan Connector, where there's a 30% chance of wet flurries later in the day.