Kamloops News

‘Better care’: Most Kamloops firefighters now have advanced medical training

More medical care on scene

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Fire Rescue made quick work of a shed fire at a North Shore trailer park.

Nearly all Kamloops firefighters now have new emergency responder training to better equip them for the type of call they attend most.

Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said that for the past two years he’s worked to have city firefighting crews move from a limited first-responder medical training to the Emergency Medical Responder level.

“That process we've been going through and doing the teaching and getting our members licensed and certified to that level, and just this week we've started a phased in rollout of that across the four platoons and all the stations,” Uzeloc said.

He said there will now be at least one firefighter on every responding fire engine who is trained to the EMR standard.

“It’s below a paramedic but above a first responder,” Uzeloc said.

The goal is to have EMR certification for all firefighters below officer rank.

“Any new firefighters that have come on have received it in the last couple of years, and we've had members going through and taking the courses and writing their exams,” Uzeloc said.

The new certification enables firefighters to utilize skills such as splinting, using equipment such as advanced blood pressure checking and pulse oximeters and administer certain medications for health conditions such as diabetes, Uzeloc told Castanet.

“My hope is that we provide better care to the citizens, but also better input to the ambulance service so that when they get there, they don't have to redo a bunch of the same steps that we've done," he said.

"They can dive right into providing that advanced medical treatment that they're certified and licensed to."

Uzeloc said the change is meant to ensure that firefighters responding to medical calls have the best skills possible to address the situation.

“I think that's going to be a real positive step for not only the citizens of Kamloops, but for our members to feel really valued in that medical world as they support our partners at BC Ambulance Service,” he said.

About 65 per cent of all calls Kamloops firefighters attend are medical-related calls.

Province ghosted pitch

The City of Kamloops has yet to hear back from the province on council’s request the government fund a medical response unit to supplement paramedic services, Uzeloc said.

Kamloops city council sent a business case for a dedicated Kamloops Fire Rescue medical response unit to the B.C. government in May of 2024, asking the province to provide more funding amid an increasing number of medical calls.

Uzeloc initially pitched the idea to council, which sent in the $1-million business case to the province.

It was first raised as a supplemental budget item, which was ultimately turned down by council amid concerns the city was taking on costs related to healthcare — a matter that falls under provincial jurisdiction.

The medical response unit was pitched as a way to respond to an increasing number of medical calls without putting wear and tear on large firefighting apparatus.