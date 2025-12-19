Kamloops News
Police say woman missing since last month was last seen in Kamloops
Woman missing for weeks
Photo: RCMP
Police released this image of Gail Letain, a missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen in Kamloops.
Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago.
According to police, Gail Letain was last heard from on Nov. 29. She was reported missing on Dec. 3.
Investigators believe the 58-year-old travelled to the Lower Mainland on a bus, but they have not been able to locate her. She is known to frequent the Vancouver area and was last seen in Kamloops.
Letain is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 122 pounds. She has grey hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and glasses.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- First Nation buys casinoCoquitlam - 5:00 pm
- Santa mows for ChristmasKelowna - 4:29 pm
- B.C. eyes copper smelterBC - 4:28 pm
- Paul King to direct LabubuEntertainment - 4:17 pm
- Clinton in Epstein photosUnited States - 4:16 pm
Real Estate
305-1056 Bernard
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$322,500
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$322,500
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Winona Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2025 Castanet.net