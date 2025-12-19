Kamloops News

Police say woman missing since last month was last seen in Kamloops

Woman missing for weeks

Photo: RCMP Police released this image of Gail Letain, a missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen in Kamloops.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago.

According to police, Gail Letain was last heard from on Nov. 29. She was reported missing on Dec. 3.

Investigators believe the 58-year-old travelled to the Lower Mainland on a bus, but they have not been able to locate her. She is known to frequent the Vancouver area and was last seen in Kamloops.

Letain is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 122 pounds. She has grey hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.