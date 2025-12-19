Kamloops News

Police sweep of Kamloops organized crime activity targets North Shore

Guns, drugs seized in sweep

Photo: CFSEU Police say these items were seized during a four-day sweep of Kamloops gang and drug activity last week.

Police say they seized 11 guns and 1.75 kilograms of illegal drugs during a sweep last week of gang and drug activity in Kamloops, with a focus on the North Shore.

According to police, officers from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, B.C.’s anti-gang police agency, were in Kamloops from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12.

CSFEU Sgt. Sarbjit Sangha said the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) operation was focused on disrupting violent gang activity and drug trafficking.

“Over the four-day initiative, UGET officers were strategically deployed throughout Kamloops, with particular attention to the North Shore and other areas identified through ongoing intelligence, enforcement priorities and community safety concerns,” he said in a news release.

Sangha said police seized 11 illegally possessed firearms, 1.75 kilograms of illicit drugs including suspected cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth, and an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be linked to organized crime activity.

“This operation highlights the strength of our partnership with the Kamloops RCMP and our shared commitment to community safety,” he said.

“By removing illegal firearms and toxic drugs from our streets, we reduce the risk of violence and disrupt criminal networks that prey on vulnerable individuals.”

Sangha told Castanet there were a number of arrests.

"Multiple people were arrested and released pending investigations,” he said. "Some were kept in custody due to outstanding warrants for unrelated matters."