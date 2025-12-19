Kamloops News

All chairlifts set to run as Sun Peaks expands terrain this weekend

Fresh snow covers slopes

Photo: KTW file FILE - A lift takes skiers up the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort.

Thanks to a little help from Mother Nature, all lifts will be turning at Sun Peaks Resort as of this weekend.

“With recent snowfall, resumed snowmaking and the tireless hard work of our mountain operations teams, we’re thrilled to be able to open our Sundance Express and Orient chairlifts tomorrow,” Christina Antoniak, the resort’s director of communications, said on Friday.

That will mean all lifts are running, and Antoniak said more than 85 alpine trails will be open.

“With more snow in the forecast and favourable snowmaking conditions, we expect to open additional trails in the days ahead,” she said.

Sun Peaks was one of many B.C. ski resorts that was forced to delay opening last month due to a shortage of snow.

To read Sun Peaks’ full update, including a list of which runs will be open, click here.