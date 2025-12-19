Kamloops News

Homeless advocate arrested while calling for action on Kamloops day space 'crisis'

Arrested outside city hall

Photo: Michael Potestio Homeless advocate Glenn Hilke was arrested on Friday, Dec. 19, outside Kamloops city hall, where he was staging a pop-up protest.

A Kamloops homeless advocate was arrested on Friday outside city hall while calling for more to be done to create a day space or drop-in centre.

Glenn Hilke was cuffed and placed in the back of an RCMP cruiser over the noon hour during a protest he organized in front of city hall. It appeared that he was arrested after refusing to take down what had been set up for the event.

The protest was planned in reaction to what Hilke calls an “unacceptable and unnecessary crisis” — the lack of a drop-in day space for those living on local streets. It was supposed to be a pop-up version of The Loop, a controversial drop-in space Hilke ran on Tranquille Road until it was forced to shutter.

One of Hilke's supporters said he was arrested for obstruction when he refused to take down the pop-up site located on the lawn outside city hall.

Both The Loop and The Mustard Seed's dayroom, the city's only drop-in spaces, closed last year.

Kamloops city council last week voted in favour of sending the province a request to help establish a day space. A similar request was sent more than a year ago and received no reply.

Connection a challenge

Reese Miyanoto-Mansfield, who volunteers with Hilke’s group, Nomads, said they were told by police to take down the pop-up immediately, otherwise it would be removed for them.

“I'm under the assumption we do need a permit to be here, but we're only here for an hour anyway,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

“It’s a crime to help people.”

Nomads is a mobile version of The Loop that sees Hilke and other volunteers travel the city dispersing food to people on the street.

Miyanoto-Mansfield said it’s difficult to get the word out to the homeless population without a physical location.

“It’s really been hard to get a lot of the unhoused people to know where we're doing the food things,” she said.

‘Escalating crisis'

Last summer, then-housing minister Ravi Kahlon was urged by a committee made up of representatives from local social agencies, business improvement associations, the City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc to consider establishing a new program to fund day spaces.

At that time, the only two year-round daytime drop-in spaces for unhoused people in Kamloops were about to close their doors for good.

The committee members said while BC Housing provides funding for shelter beds and social housing, unhoused people don’t have places to go during daytime hours — a void that drop-in centres, day spaces and access hubs can help fill.

They said other B.C. communities have also identified a lack of dedicated day space funding to be a social and health services gap.

“Homelessness in Kamloops is a long-term escalating crisis,” Coun. Dale Bass said at last week’s city council meeting.