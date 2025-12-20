Alleged gunman in deadly Kamloops shooting picks trial by judge alone
Accused killer in court
The alleged gunman in a 2023 shooting that killed a Kamloops woman wants to be tried by a judge alone.
Austin Alexander Neil Eyres, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Chaneill Satow, who died after she was shot inside a Brocklehurst townhouse.
Police were called to a home on Valhalla Drive just after 6 p.m. on May 21, 2023, for a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Satow was taken to hospital, where she died a few days later.
The home where Satow was shot is known well to Kamloops Mounties.
In court on Thursday, defence lawyer Jay Michi said Eyres elects to stand trial in front of a B.C. Supreme Court judge sitting alone. Michi also asked for a five-day preliminary inquiry, a date for which will be set next month.
Eyres’ trial date has not been set. Lawyers will return to court on Jan. 8 to set a date for his preliminary inquiry.
He is in custody.
