Kamloops News

‘If caught, stay silent’: Kamloops teen’s handwritten ‘kill plans’ lead to protection order

Teen's 'kill plans' uncovered

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts.

A judge has placed a Kamloops teenager on two protection orders after he drew up detailed “kill plans” targeting two of his caregivers.

The 18-year-old cannot be named because he was a youth when one of the incidents took place. He was placed on two peace bonds on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court requiring he stay away from two complainants — his former social worker and his former youth worker.

Court heard the boy was living in a house under the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development when a case worker discovered the plans.

“[The teen] managed to find a syringe, and the plan that he had written out somewhere was that he was going to fill the syringe with something and inject it into [the social worker],” Crown prosecutor Rigel Tessmann said in court.

The second plan was more detailed.

“They found a scrap of cardboard that had a bunch of illustrations on it, including the layout of the house, and it said ‘kill plan’ with the instructions on how he would plan to kill [the youth worker],” Tessmann said.

“It was crude, but had shown some thought put to the matter and foresight. On the bottom it said, ‘If caught, stay silent.’"

Court heard the teen has been diagnosed with ADHD, autism and other developmental challenges.

He agreed to abide by the terms of two 12-month peace bonds, which will require he stay away from both complainants and leave immediately if he runs into them.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey warned the teen he could be jailed if he breaches the conditions.