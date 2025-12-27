Kamloops News

City of Kamloops to launch new wildfire preparedness initiative with $1K rebates available for homeowners

FireSmart rebates coming

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighters battle a grass fire on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Kamloops homeowners will soon be able to cash in on wildfire mitigation work after the city secured a $200,000 national FireSmart grant.

Kathleen Cahoon, City of Kamloops FireSmart coordinator, told a council committee Thursday that the grant funding will be used to launch a new wildfire preparedness initiative that will launch in the spring of 2026.

“The grant will support Kamloops to offer rebates of up to $1,000 for homeowners to complete non-vegetation mitigation activities,” she said.

This includes creating a 1.5-metre non-combustible zone around homes, upgrading structural features like replacing roof siding, decking, fencing.

Cahoon said the city was one of 19 communities across Canada to receive the funding, and one of only two to be awarded in the B.C. Interior.

This year, the City of Kamloops also launched the Community Fuel Reduction Incentive program, which offered between $150 and $800 to households who received a FireSmart assessment and removed hazardous cedar or jumpier vegetation within five metres of their homes.

Cahoon said the program has been a “huge success,” with the budget for this program seeing a top-up mid year. More than 260 assessments have been completed so far, and $142,600 has been doled out to residents already.

“We have $37,400 remaining, and we have 264 people within the program,” Cahoon said.

She said the first year’s budget was initially set to $80,000, which was funded through the city’s Climate Action Fund.

“Due to the high demand, we had an additional $40,000 reallocated from the future programs year to support the demand from this year,” she said.

“We also secured another $40,000 in grant funding from Intact Insurance to also help support this program. So that brings the total funding for year one to $160,000.”

She said after receiving a FireSmart assessment, the majority of residents — 176 people — have been completing the work themselves.

According to a report prepared for the committee meeting, city staff have been preparing several grant applications totalling $620,000 to support FireSmart activities, education and vegetation management.

For two years running, Kamloops has been labelled the Canadian city most at risk of wildfire. A recent study found that home insurance premiums in Kamloops have doubled over the last two years — the sharpest increase in Canada.