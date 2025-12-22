Kamloops News

Officials eye spring burn to reduce fire risk near Upper Sahali homes

Peterson burn is 'top priorty'

Photo: Kristen Holliday BC Wildfire Service crews conduct a controlled burn in Rose Hill in spring 2025.

The City of Kamloops’ FireSmart co-ordinator says completing a 17-hectare prescribed burn in the Peterson Creek area is a “top priority” in the new year.

Kathleen Cahoon told a council committee the prescribed burn wasn’t able to happen as initially planned in the spring of 2025, but the goal is to have it completed this coming spring.

“The area itself presents an elevated wildfire risk to the surrounding neighbourhoods of Upper Sahali due to Peterson being a recreational corridor, the proximity to Highway 5, as well as the amount of overgrown sagebrush in the area,” she said.

The City of Kamloops and BC Wildfire Service had planned three prescribed burns in the Kamloops area in 2025, including the Peterson Creek Nature Park burn, an eight-hectare burn in Rose Hill Park, and a 10-hectare burn in a publicly owned area of the Lac Du Bois grasslands.

Some of the areas targeted were immediately adjacent to homes in Upper Sahali and Batchelor Heights.

The burns were planned to reduce wildfire risk and carve out a "defensible space" for firefighters where homes and the natural environment intersect.

The Rose Hill burn successfully took place in March, but the other two did not happen as planned. BC Wildfire Service said they cancelled the burns after seeing unfavourable conditions.

Cahoon told the committee it was decided to not move forward with a 2025 burn in Peterson Creek after consulting with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc.

“It was important for us to complete a culturally modified tree assessment within the burn area,” she said.

"The archeological team from Tk’emlups did identify a few areas of interest within the burn area, so we are working with them to mitigate those before we actually put fire on the landscape.”

The 10-hectare prescribed burn in Batchelor Heights will also be targeted in the spring.

Cahoon said after being put off earlier this year, the burn couldn’t be rescheduled during the fall due to cattle grazing schedules.

She said the City of Kamloops is also collaborating with BC Parks, BCWS and Tk’emlups on an additional proposed 43.60-hectare prescribed burn in the Lac Du Bois grasslands.

Cahoon said that project is currently in the early planning stages, and more information will be provided as the plan progresses.

"This will not be conducted in 2026 — this is more of a couple years out kind of plan," she said.