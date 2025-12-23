Kamloops News

After years of advocacy, Kamloops land trust proposal gains momentum in Ottawa

Lobbying lifts land trust bid

Photo: KTW file photo The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops Chamber head Acacia Pangilinan says a local land trust policy is progressing in Ottawa after a lobbying firm was hired to pitch the idea to key representatives.

Pangilinan said the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce secured a $40,000 grant to pay for the lobbyist.

“We’re really hopeful that we’re finally talking to the right people to actually see this included in the 2026 budget,” she said Thursday at a City of Kamloops committee meeting.

“Moving forward, everyone we talked to, whether it’s housing ministry folks or people within the department of finance, they like the policy.”

Pangilinan said the chamber recently met with the minister of finance’s lead on housing policy about the land trust initiative.

Years in the making

The policy has been in the works since 2019.

It suggests changes to federal tax law to incentivize donations of land to community land trusts — non-profits created to hold land in perpetuity for community benefit, and removing the land cost out of the overall total required to purchase or build a home.

The policy is modelled off of the existing ecological gifts program, which has seen success in garnering private equity for ecological preservation.

“It's using mechanisms that they're already familiar with, it’s not reinventing the wheel, but it would address the land cost when it comes to housing which would make anything that runs through this program more affordable than any other solution that's been put forward,” Pangilinan said.

In 2023, an official Parliament of Canada petition endorsed by Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo and backed by Kamloops council, garnered hundreds of signatures in support of the policy.